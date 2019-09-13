SANTA FE—Mr. Claude Louis Walton, Jr., 84 of Santa Fe, passed from this life Thursday morning, September 12, 2019, in Webster.
Born March 31, 1935 in Galveston, Texas, Mr. Walton had been a resident of Santa Fe and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church since 1964. He was a school board member for Santa Fe ISD for 10 years and was a former Grand Knight with The Knights of Columbus Council #10393 and helped set up many bus trips to the casinos and numerous other places. As a young man, Claude started his own business and enjoyed working on the beach renting floats and umbrellas to the locals. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Houston. He retired from Union Carbide after more than thirty years.
In 1953, he met the love of his life, Marie. They were married in 1956 and enjoyed their lives together for over 62 years. They were blessed with four sons, Mike, Steve, Joe and Claude III. Claude enjoyed hunting and snow skiing but nothing gave him more joy than watching his children and grandchildren play sports and family gatherings at home. He was a strong, proud and good man who will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Louis and Margaret (Carter) Walton, Sr.; son, Mike Walton; brother, Carter Walton.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Marie Walton; children, Steve and Kathy Walton, Joe and Theresa Walton, Claude and Jennifer Walton all of Santa Fe, Jimsey Walton of Texas City; grandchildren, Chris and Angela Walton of Pearland, Michael and Jennifer Walton of Texas City, Bobby and Megan Walton of Conroe, Rachel and Jason Botchlett of San Antonio, Bryan and Brittany Walton of Texas City, Brittany and Jeremy Partin of Santa Fe, Justin and Keilea Sumrall of Pearland, Joseph Walton of Alvin, Anthony and Jordyn Walton of Rosharon, Zach Walton of Santa Fe, Matthew Walton of Santa Fe, Travis Baker of Santa Fe, Kellie and Jeff Lindenmoyer of Tyler, Stormy Baker of Tyler, Allison Walton and Morgan Walton of Santa Fe: great grandchildren, Corey, Jace, Maxx, Marley, Mila, Ava and Wrenna Walton, Ellie Boyd, Brayden, Jaxton and Kendra Partin, Brooke Botchlett, and numerous other family and friends.
A Funeral Mass shall be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend John Kappe, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
Casket bearers will be grandsons Chris, Michael, Bobby, Bryan, Joseph, Anthony, Zach and Matthew Walton, Travis Baker, Jason Botchlett, Jeff Lindemoyer, Jeremy Partin and Justin Sumrall.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 8 p.m. Monday September 16, 2019 at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. with Deacon Alvin Lovelady officiating. A Rosary will follow recited by the Knights of Columbus.
