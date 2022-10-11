DICKINSON, TX — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Nancy Jane Davis, 69, passed away at home in Dickinson, Texas. She was a BOI (Born on the Island) at St. Mary's Hospital on September 25, 1953. Although her early years were spent in Galveston, by the time she was school age, her family had moved to the mainland (Dickinson and League City). They returned to the island at the beginning of her 9th grade year; she graduated from Ball High School in 1972. She graduated with an Associate's Degree from Galveston College in 1974.
Nancy's entire work history involved the cable TV industry. She worked for more than 45+ years in an administrative capacity in offices in Galveston, League City, and Houston. She survived multiple transitions from one cable company buy-out to the next. She retired from Comcast Xfinity in January 2020.
Nancy is preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Grace Delosier Lash, father, Juel Davis, and sister, Norma Lee Ekstrom. She leaves behind two dearly-loved best friends: Glenda McKinney and Melinda Duroux and two fur babies, Scout and Raegan. Nancy is also survived by nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Her niece, Grace Ann Lee, held a very special place in her heart. Nancy loved Grace like a daughter, encouraged her in all her endeavors, and was a strong rock during times of trouble.
A small, private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Harbor, c/o Benevolent Fund, 2821 W. Parkwood Avenue, Friendswood, TX 77546.
