GALVESTON —
Tiyona Ronyell Braziel, 17, went home to with the Lord on June 23, 2021, at UTMB Hospital in Galveston, Texas. Tiyona leaves cherished memories with her parents, Timothy Braziel, Sr. and Cordova Rabb; siblings, Timothy Braziel, Jr. and Tierra Braziel; grandfather, Ronald Keith Allen and a host of uncles, aunts, great aunts, great uncles cousins, extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation at 10:00 A.M., followed by a service celebrating her life at 11:00 A.M., on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, with Rev. Edward Grogan III officiating. Go to www.fieldsjohnsonfh.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
