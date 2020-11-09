Odell Thelma Genna

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Odell Thelma James Genna, 100 years old, of Austin, Texas passed away, October 31, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Vincent, parents Frank and Bertha James, and Son-in-Law, Stephen Kondrak, and all 12 of her brothers and sisters.
Odell was born in Grand Saline, Texas in 1920. Her family briefly lived in Oklahoma, before settling in the country outside Gatesville, Texas.
Odell, also known to the family as Honey, enjoyed a rich life. She often told stories of growing up in Oklahoma and Central Texas with her many brothers and sisters. As a young adult she moved to Galveston, Texas where she graduated from Business School and became a secretary for a shipping company during the war. She met and married Vincent and raised their two children. Family was everything to Odell. She went to every James family reunion she could, and often visited her numerous brothers and sisters. Along the way she formed many dear friendships. Her most notable achievement was playing guard on the 1939 Girl’s State Championship Gatesville High School Basketball Team.
She leaves behind her two children, Bertha Genna Kondrak of Austin and Thomas and wife Lisa of Austin, and three grandchildren, Eric Kondrak of Austin, Genna Kondrak of Austin and Meghan Kondrak and fiancé, Michael Anthony Pegues of Houston. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews throughout Texas.
The family wants to thank Bluebonnet Hospice for the care of Odell, especially Yoli, Jessica, and Issac.
A visitation service will be held on Tuesday, November 10 ,2020, 6-8pm, at Cook Walden Funeral Home in Pflugerville Texas, followed by a graveside service in Hitchcock, Texas on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery at 1 pm.
