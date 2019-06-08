SANTA FE—
Mr. Clayton (James) Carroll passed from this life Monday morning, June 3, 2019, in Santa Fe.
Clayton was BOI August 24, 1937 and was proud to have grown up on island time. Much like the sea, Clayton was strong in his faith in the Lord, constant in the work he took on, and unwavering with his family by his side. He was drawn to the water in every aspect, but his true drive in life was family. He adored his grandchildren who affectionately called him “Pop,” and always treasured the time he spent with them, as well as his children and his loving wife of over 60 years. He was a hunter, fisherman, gifted woodworker, and skilled auto restorer; but above of all these things, Clayton was loved... and he will be truly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lisso Bolan and Rissa Lee (Anderson) Carroll; sister, Rissa Lee Reeves; brothers, Gerald David and Don Richard Carroll.
Survivors include his wife, Verva Carroll; son, Jerry Carroll and wife, Stacey; daughters, Cindy Guidos and husband, Jim, Sandy Windham and husband, Gary, Robin Loner and husband, Mitchell; grandchildren, Clay Guidos, Justin Guidos, Casi Loner, Cash Loner; brothers, Chaplain Col. Tom A. Carroll, Sr. and wife, Pat, Dan H. Carroll and wife, Gloria; sister-in-law, Lupe Carroll; numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in honor of Clayton at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Brother Dan Carroll officiating.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Clayton’s name to any charity of your choice. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
