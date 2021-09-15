FRIENDSWOOD — Mable James, 94, of Friendswood, Texas, departed this earthly life on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
Mable was born in Roans Prairie, Texas to Charlie Smith and Cora Roan Smith. She attended school in Navasota, Texas. She married Earnest H. James, Sr. and to this union three children were born, Alberta James (Brooks), Everlola James (Bell) and Earnest H. James, Jr. After her marriage the family moved to Galveston, Texas in 1948. Mable was employed at UTMB and worked as a nurse's assistant in the labor and delivery department for 18 years.
She was a member of Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Galveston, Texas for many years. When she moved to Friendswood she became a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Dickinson, Texas. She enjoyed making flower arrangements, sewing and her all-time favorite reading the newspaper.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Alberta Brooks; loving daughter-in-law, Harriett Lynn James; grandchildren Felicia Brooks, Edwin Keith James (Sophia) and Devin McNeil James (Meghann) and great-grandchildren Gia Lynn James, Kendall Combs, Keegan Ognoskie and Madden Ognoskie.
She was predeceased by her husband, Earnest H. James, Sr., daughter, Everlola James Bell and son Earnest H. James, Jr.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591, Rev. Johnnie Simpson, Jr. officiating. Interment at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11a.m.
