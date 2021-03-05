ALVIN — John Allen Lee Jr., Johnny, Honey or Dad to his family and friends, passed from this life Wednesday, February 10, 2021. At the time of his death he was residing at the Evening Star Personal Care Facility in Alvin, Texas. He was 72 years old, 5 days short of his 73rd birthday.
He was born on February 15, 1948 in Galveston, Texas to John and Joan Lee. He grew up in San Leon, Texas. His childhood consisted of friends, sports, teasing his sister, riding his motor scooter, fishing and hunting. Johnny's parents loved to fish and hunt and they passed that love to him. The family would go fishing or hunting every chance they got. It did not matter if you wanted to go or not, you were going. Johnny even spent one summer running his own crabbing business. He used an inner tube to travel from trap to trap and sold his daily catch to the old Jimmy Walkers restaurant in Kemah, Texas.
He attended Dickinson High School where along with his academics, he excelled in football and baseball. Johnny loved to tell the story of hitting a foul tip off Alvin's pitcher, Nolan Ryan. In 2009 he was placed on the Dickinson Athletic Wall of Honor. After high school, he was awarded a football scholarship to Lamar Tech in Beaumont, Texas along with one of his best friends, Barry Lussier. Football dorm rooms were assigned alphabetically, three players to a room. Lee and Lussier were assigned to room with Bob Lakin. The 3 L's remained close friends long after their college playing days ended.
After college Johnny became an educator, a coach, and ended his career at Dobie High School in the Pasadena ISD as an assistant principal. While he loved sports, he always knew the importance an education has on a student's life. Throughout his career he spent years teaching and coaching in several school districts in the Houston area. He enriched the lives of hundreds of students.
Early in his career while working at O'Connell High School in Galveston, Texas, Johnny met and worked with Steve Jamail. They became close friends and were working together again at Dobie High School when they both retired in 2012 - FULL OF DOBIE PRIDE. They remained close friends for the remainder of Johnny's life. Steve was present with Johnny and his family when he passed.
After retirement Johnny continued his work at San Jacinto Junior College. He spent many years working for the weekend college program helping students return to college and still work full time jobs. Besides his work at the college, he had several other hobbies that kept him busy. He became a master whiskey maker, a moonshiner. No one could leave his house without first trying his "honey shine." As his son said "it could be 9 am and if you were leaving he would offer you a shot of shine." He became a self-taught chef. He would watch cooking shows, memorizing the ingredients and steps, so he could surprise his family at the end of the day. It was wonderful to come home from work to one of his delicious meals. Sometimes he was even able to incorporate ingredients from his own garden. He looked forward to the first Monday of each month so he could eat lunch and visit with the "lunch bunch," his friends from Dickinson High School. He enjoyed fishing whenever he could find the time. He was always ready for his family's yearly vacation in Rockport, Texas.
Mr. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Joan Goode Lee and John Allen Lee Sr. and father-in-law Paul Michael Stark.
He is survived by his wife Cathy Lee, son and daughter-in-law John and Alex Lee, sister and brother-in-law Susie and Thomas Grubbs, sister and brother-in-law Rita Kay and Douglas Rawlings, mother-in-law Patti Stark, and brother-in-law Mike Stark. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Johnny loved his family and friends and all of us will miss him dearly.
His family and friends will celebrate his life at a later date.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Darla Hall and the staff of special care givers at Evening Star Personal Care Facility. They loved and cared for Johnny like he was a member of their own family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:
Evening Star Personal Care Facility
2960 Rowan Burton Road
Alvin, Texas 77511
"Hey Dad, you think Rudy will get to play this game?"
