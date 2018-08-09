GALVESTON—Barbara L. Thompson Myles, 70, went home to be with the Lord on August 2, 2018, at Jennie Sealy Hospital, with her devoted husband and loving daughter by her side.
Barbara was born November 22, 1947, to Matthew and Zella Mae Thompson in Galveston, Texas. She graduated in 1966 from Central High School. She received her Bachelor and Master Degrees from Prairie View A&M University. She also graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a Masters Degree and post graduate studies at University of Houston, Central State University and Oklahoma State University.
Barbara was a former teacher and assistant principal in Galveston Independent School District. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Shiloh A.M.E. Church She also was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Phi Delta Kappa.
Barbara leaves precious memoires with her loving and devoted husband, John Q. Myles III; daughter, Briana L. Myles; two step-sons, John Q. Myles IV and John Pinesett; two brothers, Matthew Thompson (Diane) and David Thompson; uncle, John David Gardner "JD" (Nritra); father in law, John Q. Myles II; godchildren, Natalie, Nicole and Marcus Faniel; six devoted brother-in-laws, Larry Myles (Lisa), Jerry Myles (Shaonia), Richard Myles (Twana), Alphonso Myles (Satanya) and Edward Myles (Shanika); sister-in-laws, Clementine Milligan, Irene Myles and Maya Myles.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at the Shiloh A.M.E Church, followed by a reception at Old Central Cultural Center.
