LA MARQUE, TX — Edna Mae Netherly, formerly a longtime resident of Galveston, Texas, passed away on September 12, 2021, at the age of seventy.
Edna was born on May 19, 1951, in Galveston, Texas to W.B. and Ella (Thomas) Netherly. Edna was raised by her parents along with her two younger brothers, Jay and Willie. She was baptized at Jerusalem Baptist Church, where she and her family were active members for many years. She attended elementary and junior high schools in Galveston during the era of segregation. She also attended the legendary Central High School and was immensely proud to be a "Bearcat." Edna was the devoted mother of daughter, Bridgette Netherly, and son, Ralph Sherrod IV.
Edna worked as a Unit Coordinator at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. She relocated to Houston, and resumed employment at the University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, where she remained until her retirement in 2011.
The celebration of Edna's life will begin with a visitation and viewing from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Wynn Funeral Home, located at 602 32nd Street in Galveston, Texas. Funeral Services will immediately follow beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Wynn Funeral Home. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery, 3015 57th Street, Galveston. A repast will be held at Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Avenue M in Galveston following the burial. The family has requested that masks be worn throughout the services and at the repast.
