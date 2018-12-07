Darlene Moody passed from this life on November 29, 2018 surrounded by her family and friends at her home in Galveston. Darlene lived life large with a sense of fun, joy and adventure with a smile that lit up a room from the moment she entered. She was genuine and warm with every encounter which made her an exceptional friend. An accomplished designer, artist, actress and former model were careers that allowed her to display her many creative talents. She loved to travel and play mahjong and spend time with her friends and family.
Darlene is survived by her beloved daughter, Valerie Gnadt and Grandson, James Holan; Christi Hendricks, niece; Sarah Pacheco, niece and her husband Abel Pacheco. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, W.L Moody, IV (Bill) and son, W.L. Moody, V (Billy) and her parents, Verdell and Herbert Hendricks and brother, Roger Hendricks.
To honor her wishes, there will be no formal service. Her expressed hope was that you would celebrate her life by sharing time with a friend and loved one and live life to it’s fullest.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to St. Jude’s Hospital, MD Anderson, or the charity of your choice.
