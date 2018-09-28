Frank Ben Emmite, 85, of Dickinson, passed away at his home Friday, September 28, 2018, surrounded by his loved ones. Frank was born September 27, 1933, to Annie and Salvatore Emmite in Galveston, TX. He retired as a Supervisor of Mosquito Control for Galveston County after 40 years of service. Frank was a loyal member of the Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church as well as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, brother Mike Emmite, and sister Nancy Emmite.
Frank leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 45 years Mary Susan (Sue) Emmite; daughter Dana Denise Watson and husband David; sons Michael D. Melancon and partner Donna, Kenneth J. Melancon, and Frank S. Emmite and wife Amanda; brothers, Joseph P. Emmite and wife, Lena Rose Emmite, and Anthony M. Emmite; grandchildren Frank Anthony Emmite, Dylan J. Warner, Randy Richter, and Michael D. Richter; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A visitation in his honor will be held Tuesday, October 2, 2018, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm, with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, TX. Mass will be celebrated 10:30 am, Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church, Dickinson, TX with interment following at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dickinson.
