GALVESTON — Robert Medina, 92, of Galveston Texas, passed away on December 25, 2020 in Bastrop, Texas.
Our dad was one of a kind, a giver, who touched the lives of many people. He was a devoted family man, a servant to his faith and community, a teacher of life lessons, a good friend to all, the man who could build or fix anything and the best storyteller and jokester around. He was a man that commanded respect but never had to ask for it. He was everything to our family and we will miss him.
Robert was born in Bastrop, Texas to Daniel and Maria Medina on February 22, 1928. Robert was an Army veteran serving overseas from 1946-1947. In 1950 he married Mary Serna, to whom he was devoted, and they celebrated over 70 years of life together. He worked at Southern Union Gas in Galveston for over 40 years. He also served his community for more than 30 years as a member and past president of LULAC Council 151 who honored him with an induction into the Hispanic Heritage Hall of Fame in 1993.
Robert is preceded in death by brothers Daniel Medina, Jr.; Miguel Medina and spouse Dora; sisters Viola Serna and spouse Jesse; Otila Salinas and spouse Rosendo; Theresa Copado and spouse William; daughter-in-law Jane Medina; and son-in-law Joe Straub.
Surviving are his wife Mary; daughter Sandy Medina; sons Rick Medina and Bobby Medina and spouse Cindy; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; sister-in-law Gloria Medina; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
