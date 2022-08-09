George Garcia

TEXAS CITY — George Garcia 75 of Texas City passed away on July 30th, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in Houston Texas. He was born January 9th, 1947 in Galveston Texas to John and Dominga Garcia. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Johnny Garcia, Gilbert Garcia, and sister Teresa Garcia.

George is survived by his wife Debbie Garcia, son Daniel Garcia (Christi), daughter Vicky Garcia (Jessica), son Louis Vasquez and daughters Jessica and Lauren Vasquez. Five grand children Meagan and Christopher Garcia, Jonathan and Justin Rodriguez, and Hudson Vasquez, and one great grandson, Rhemi Rodriguez. Sisters Janie (Mike) Morales, Mary Hobby, and DeeDee (Jorge) Trejo. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.

