TEXAS CITY — George Garcia 75 of Texas City passed away on July 30th, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in Houston Texas. He was born January 9th, 1947 in Galveston Texas to John and Dominga Garcia. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Johnny Garcia, Gilbert Garcia, and sister Teresa Garcia.
George is survived by his wife Debbie Garcia, son Daniel Garcia (Christi), daughter Vicky Garcia (Jessica), son Louis Vasquez and daughters Jessica and Lauren Vasquez. Five grand children Meagan and Christopher Garcia, Jonathan and Justin Rodriguez, and Hudson Vasquez, and one great grandson, Rhemi Rodriguez. Sisters Janie (Mike) Morales, Mary Hobby, and DeeDee (Jorge) Trejo. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.
George served in the United States Army, completing tours in Korea and Germany. He was employed at AMOCO Chemical plant for 35 years, during that time he received recognition for his first United States patent related to bearing assembly. George was a family man; he was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. His hobbies included wood working, listening to music, attending concerts, and traveling in his RV with family and friends. He was a good man.
The family would like to thank the Houston Methodist lung transplant team for the exceptional care George received during the last seven years.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:00am at St. Mary's of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church with graveside services following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher Garcia, Michael Morales, Austin Guerra, Nathan Guerra, Jonathan Rodriguez, Justin Rodriguez, and Honorary Pallbearer Hudson Vasquez.
