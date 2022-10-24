TEXAS CITY, TX — Daryl Wayne DeVietti, 77, of Texas City, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 1, 1945 and raised in Price, UT by parents, Bernard and Maxene (Schlegel) DeVietti. Daryl served as an altar boy at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church and graduated from Carbon High School in 1964. While in high school, he earned the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout through the Boy Scouts of America and also participated on the swim team, as well as serving as a lifeguard. Daryl went on to serve his country in the US Air Force, where he served as a swimming instructor. He made his way to Galveston in the early 1970s, meeting and making many friends along the way. He met the love of his life, Barbara McCann, and they were married August 3, 1973. He lovingly raised his stepdaughters, Lynette Perez and Denise Perez, as if they were his own. Daryl took great pride in being a parent volunteer.
Daryl worked in many jobs, starting out at Model Dairy and working on the oil rigs. He spent much of his career working in the numerous chemical and oil plants in Texas City and Baytown. Daryl retired after 10 years in the physical plant at Moody Gardens.
Daryl was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Maxene, and parents-in-law, George and Esther (Sanders) McCann.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Barbara McCann DeVietti; stepdaughters, Lynette and Denise Perez; only grandson, Brian; and brother-in-law, George McCann.
Daryl’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 25, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston. Funeral service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 26, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with burial following the service at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Daryl’s family would like to extend special thanks to friends and neighbors, Randy and Teresa Gilchrist, Gale and Kitty Vanskike, and to Enhabit Hospice and their team of excellent nurses: Cathy, Trish, Christina, Tonya, Addy, and Mike; Chaplain George Dahdouh; and social worker, Aven Coulson, for the expert and compassionate care provided to Daryl.
