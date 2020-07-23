Jesus "Jesse" M. Gonzales, was called home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the age of 97. Graveside services are 10:00am Saturday July 25, 2020 at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors from 8:30am until 9:30am Saturday at the funeral home. If weather prevents the graveside, the funeral will be held at the funeral home at 10:00am.
Jesse was born on January 6, 1923, to the late Ceferino and Simona Gonzales, in Galveston. He proudly served our country in the US Navy from 1942 to 1947. After serving, he returned home and married the love of his life, Trinidad Nieto in 1949.
Jesse was a painter by trade and a member of IUPAT Local 130. He worked at Monsanto, Union Carbide and Todd's Shipyard where he retired.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Trinidad Gonzales; son, Roberto "Robert" N. Gonzales; great grandson, Rudy R. Williams; brothers, Joe Gutierrez, Ralph and Rudy Gonzales; sisters, Stella Gutierrez, Irene Carrasco and Lucia Aguilar.
He is survived by sons, Jesse Gonzales (Joy Shirley) and Roy Gonzales of Galveston; daughters, Beatrice Arroyo (Monico) of Lake Jackson, TX., Esther Gonzales and Anna Gonzales (Anthony Carrasco, Sr.) of Galveston; daughter-in-law, Rita Gonzales of Galveston; brother, Robert Gonzales of Galveston; sisters, Mary Alice Segovia of San Diego, CA and Mary Diaz of Galveston; 16 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Pallbearers are Israel Herrera, Jr., Mario Gonzales, Sr., Robert Simpson, Jesse Gonzales, Anthony Carrasco, Jr., Marcus Gonzales, Steven Gonzales and Phillip Gonzales. Honorary pallbearers are Nick Williams, Drew Gonzales, Robbie Chazaro, Seth Williams, Diego Herrera, Jonah Williams, Christopher Gonzales, Sr., Robert Reyes and Mario Gonzales, Jr.
