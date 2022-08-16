James "Jim" Manly O'Neal Aug 16, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTON, TX — James (Jim) Manly O'Neal, 66, of Galveston, TX passed away on August 13, 2022 surrounded by his family.Jim lived a full life that included travel and making many friends. He will be remembered as a charming, funny man and loving father.As per Jim's request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesCrash victim's relative files $50M lawsuit against Galveston bar operator, othersBaffled islanders demand answers about Raimer ousterMedical branch President Ben Raimer put on administrative leaveAngler finds man hanging from Galveston causewayRetired man ready to travel while wife is still workingMen connected to theft of $500K from Galveston County extraditedTwo families lost someone in Galveston golf cart crash that killed fourGalveston police SWAT team in standoff at barricaded houseGalveston man killed in scooter crash, one charged with intoxication manslaughterFour killed in Galveston golf cart crash, and suspect, all from Rosenberg CollectionsVintage warbirds line the tarmac at first Moody Gardens Air, Car & Boat Show in GalvestonGood Ole Days are here again in HitchcockFall Sports PreviewBirds, people fish on island's East EndCooling off at the splash pad CommentedRaid on Trump's house was the last straw for me (186) Guest commentary: Jan. 6 traitors must be punished to protect the republic (83) On monkeypox and everything else, just state the facts (62) Texas Freedom Caucus is using some odd definitions (61) Missing Jan. 6 texts smell a lot like Watergate (59) Renewable resources are the future for Texas power grid (57) Operation Lone Star needs a deeper look (56) Trump needs lawyers because of shady Democrats (50) There's some truth in right's chatter about freedom and liberty (49) We must continue teaching about slavery in our history (44)
