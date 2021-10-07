Michael Shawn Cornett Sr.

Michael Shawn Cornett was born on May 21,1950 in Neodesha, better known as, Cherryvale, KS; and was called home to be with his heavenly father, on September 28, 2021.
He joined his loved ones, wife Sharon and son, Kevin Scott. Michael was predeceased by his Mother, Gladys O. (Truster) Cornett and Father, John A. Cornett: Brothers, Jack, Bill, Rex, Bob and Sisters, Betty (Farrell) Cornett and Patsy Joan ( Collins) Cornett and a niece, Christina Lynn. He has left behind his wonderful son Michael Shawn Cornett, Jr. and wife Doreen.
His grandchildren: Michael III, Austin, Joshua and wife Skylah, Nicholas, Chase and Avery Wiggs. Great Grandchildren: Madyson, Joshua and Aza. Also survived by his sister, Carolyn Raetz, niece Melissa Stafford, husband Jason, and kids Krystian and Grace. Nephew, Randy Raetz and wife Donnita, all of Cherryvale, Ks. Left a brother, Tom Cornett and wife Debbie of Independence, KS. Also, left; Sister-in-law, Sheila O’Conner; niece Michelle King and her children; Dillon & MJ Austin and Madison Gallion; and niece, Jaime and Derek Jordan, and their children, Victoria and Tristan Persky; Connor and Camden Jordan.
He started college in Independence, KS when the draft took him into the Army. Fought in the Vietnam War. When returning he married his sweetheart, Sharon Smith, on December 6, 1969 and had 51 years of marriage together.
Michael was a hard worker and loved by EVERYONE that knew him. He was well known to do anything he could for others and was always there for his family.
Services will be at Carnes Funeral Home; 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Tx. Saturday, October 9th, a public visitation will begin at 10am with a chapel service to begin at 11am.
