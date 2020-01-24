Addie “Flo” Hill, age 83, of Plainfield, IL, formerly of La Marque, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born November 1, 1936, in Ramer, TN.

Flo loved dancing, music, karaoke, game shows, and particularly enjoyed making people laugh. She enjoyed being a waitress for many years.

Flo is survived by her son, Kenny (Kathy) Austin Sr. of Naperville, Illinois; daughter, Sherri Gunby of Cookeville, Tennessee; and step-son, Andrew Hill of Huntsville, Texas. Grandchildren, Kenny, Tabitha, Jessi, Rance, Angel, Andrew, Ashton; and great-grandchildren, Madison, Rylee, Brooklynn, Brayden, and Kinsley.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Hill; parents, Rolston and Lodie (nee Walls) Nelson; and her brother, Aaron R. Nelson.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville. Interment will be at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster, TX. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com

