Mack Emerson Wilson, Sr.

SANTA FE — Mack Emerson Wilson, 96, of Santa Fe, Texas passed away suddenly in Tyler on March 31, 2021. Mack was born in Texas City, Texas on April 7 1924 to Mack Graham Wilson and Fern Wilhouse Wilson.
Mack joined the Navy from 1942 to 1946 and was aboard the USS Cherokee. While stationed in Portland, Maine, he met and married the love of his life, Rita Lizotte and brought her back to Texas City. He immediately went to work for Amoco Oil Co. and retired from there after 38 years. Mack enjoyed shrimping and traveling in his spare time. He also built a number of houses around the Galveston County area. He was always happiest tinkering in his barn or mowing his land. He had a lot of wisdom and knowledge and was always willing to help family and friends.
Mack was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years in 2018. Also, sisters, Elsie Adkins, Helen Strait, Catherine Lindsey, Ethel Galloway; and one brother, Henry Wilson.
He is survived by son, Mack Wilson, Jr., and wife, Emma; daughter, Elaine and son-in-law, Larry Cram. 6 grandchildren, Jody Berryhill, Jason Wilson, Marcie Laliberte, Jeremy, Cory and Dustin Wilson and 9 great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be arranged at a later date.
