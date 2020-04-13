Carolyn Joyce Epperson (Jones) 57, of League City, Texas was called home to the Peace of Christ on April 9, 2020. Carolyn was born on June 1, 1962 in Wichita, Kansas and raised in Goddard, Kansas.
Carolyn is survived by her three best friends: her daughter Sarah (William) Wallace, her son Jordan (Virjinia) Harp and husband of 24 years, John Epperson.
John and Carolyn fell in love the moment they met and were married after only seven weeks and two days in Las Vegas, Nevada. John and Carolyn moved to Friendswood, Texas in 2005 and to League City, Texas in 2014.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her mother Bonnie Jones (Ballinger). She is also survived by; her father Clayton Jones, sister Connie (Dan) Murphy, and brother Wayne (Sandy) Jones.
Carolyn was a patriot, a Baptist, a salty sea dog, a Wizard of Oz fanatic, Oak Ridge Boys superfan, an animal lover, a decorator, but most importantly she was a child of God. She was committed to Christ and safe in his salvation since her teenage years.
Her heart was full of love and sentiment for her family and friends. Although her live was full of challenges, she graced the world with the love of a mother in everything she did.
Carolyn will be laid to rest in Forest Park East on April 15, 2020. Due to current events, this will be a private service limited to immediate family.
Condolences may be sent to the Epperson family at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
