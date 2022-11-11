Helen Rozine Foster

FRIENDSWOOD, TX — Helen Foster passed away peacefully on November 8, 2022, with her family present. Helen McCann Foster was born to Carroll and Clara O'Neal McCann on May 17, 1922 in Lacey, Drew County, Arkansas. Helen had an older brother, Perry, and two younger sisters, Martha and Bessie. She was raised a farm girl on the family plot a few miles from Monticello, Arkansas. She started school at 5 years old in a one-room school with eight grades and one teacher for the 30 students. At 3rd grade, consolidation of schools resulted in her attending Drew Central School, on the campus of Monticello A & M University. She graduated from Drew Central High School in 1939 and then attended a business school on that campus.

She then taught business skills at business schools in Warren and Pine Bluff, Arkansas and Greenville, Mississippi. It was in Warren that she met Buck Foster, a paratrooper, the man who was to be her husband. Helen and Buck married when he was on leave from the U. S. Army training camp, on December 29, 1943. With Buck bound for the Pacific war, Helen then went to work at a munitions plant in Minden, Louisiana, making a living while supporting the war effort. She was a "Rosie the Riveter".

