TEXAS CITY — Mark Kevin Cummins, 58, departed this life on February 2, 2021.
Mark was born on April 14th, 1962 to Viola and the late Rev. Ralph Joseph Cummins in Galveston Texas. He was the youngest of five children. He attended public schools in Galveston and graduated from Ball High School, class of 1981. After high school, he attended Prairie View A&M University where he received his BS in electrical engineering. He continued his education receiving two master's degrees in electrical engineering and industrial engineering.
He was preceded in death by his father, brother, Gregory Cummins, and his niece, Shameka Cummins.
Mark leaves to cherish memories, his wife, Eva Cummins; daughter, Ereyel Cummins; mother, Viola Cummins; brothers, Ralph Durham, Reginald Cummins; sisters, Sherri Bruno-Huffman, Gail Boyd, Sharon Fontaine ; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, beginning at 9AM followed by funeral service at 11:00 am. Both will be at West Point Missionary Baptist Church, (3003 Avenue M,). Burial will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Williams Cemetery in Old River - Winfree,TX
