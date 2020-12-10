GALVESTON — Ms. Alquishia LyShanne Richerson first born child entered this earthly life May 25, 1968 at UTMB in Galveston. Parents: mother Mrs. Shirley Ann Jones and father Mr. Charles Joiner; daughter Kirsten M. Joiner Richerson; stepfather Mr. Donald R. Jones and Mr. John Ford; 6 nieces, 13 nephews, 3 god children.
Preceded in death by her great grandmother Mrs. Willie Richerson, grandparents Mr. Charles Joiner (Mary).
Ms. Alquishia LyShanne Richerson was educated in the Galveston Public Schools. She also attended ITT Technical School in Houston, Texas. She worked several jobs and received many different jobs training Certification and Management. She was self employed and established her own business. Ms. Alquishia surrended her soul to our Jesus Christ very lately in life. She rededicated herself to God and would encourage everyone she met about the Lord entering her spirit. She was extremely proud of her faith.
She displayed compassion, generosity, and her prevalent kind personality will forever her ability to help someone.
She leaves to cherish her memories her parents; step fathers; aunts, uncles; nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends in local cities, towns and states.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. for the public. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. for family members only. Both services will be held at West Point Baptist Church, 3003 Avenue M, Galveston, Texas on Saturday, December 12, 2020.
