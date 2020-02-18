Elena “Helen” Balderas passed away on Sunday, February 16th, 2020 at age 83. Born in Texas to parents Adolfo and Hipolita Garza, she was one of eight children. Her family relocated to Mexico, and upon returning to Texas, Elena met Louis Balderas, Jr. Falling in love, the two married and began a family with their first born Diana, then Martha, their only son Robert and finally Mary. Helen worked as a beautician and owned “Helen’s Beauty Salon”, working there until the last days of her life. She was crazy about her family, especially her grandchildren. From vacations, movies, ball games, cooking & sharing meals, she was dedicated to her family. Her kind personality blessed her with many friends, with which she enjoyed many adventures. Alongside family she had another passion, her 5 "feathered bird-friends". She loved caring for them and showing them off to friends and family. As a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elena became the first female Eucharistic minister. She is preceded in death by her husband Louis, five siblings and son-in-law Tim. She is survived by her children Diana, Martha, Robert and Mary, their significant others Van, Anna, and Alicia, her adored grandchildren Jasyn, Steven, James, Ali, Michael, Julia, Hillary, Charity, and Whitney, her brothers Fernando and Johnny, and dear family members Henrietta, Darrel, Colleen, Dolores, and many others. Elena’s heart will live on in those she loved and those who loved her. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memoriam to Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5-7:00PM with a Rosary at 7 o’clock at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1612 East Walker, League City, Texas 77573 with Deacon George Blanford officiating. A Mass will follow on Thursday at 10:00AM at St. Mary Catholic Church with Father Howard Drabek presiding.
Serving as pallbearers will be James Balderas, Steven Jefferies, Van Levy, Darrel Jefferies, Robert Garza, and Adolph Garza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.