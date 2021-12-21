DICKINSON — Ennis Joseph Judge, Sr., 86, entered eternal rest early Friday morning, December 17, 2021. Born May 1, 1935 to Rodney and Leola Judge, in Church Point, Louisiana. No one lived a life of joy as Ennis. The scripture tells us that the joy of the Lord is our strength. Ennis accepted Christ at an early age. He was a faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Texas City, Texas until he transitioned. Proverbs 16:3 reads, “Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established.”
Just as our Lord was a carpenter, so was Ennis. He was a highly skilled carpenter who served his family, friends and community for over 70 years. Ennis was a meticulous man in his work who also taught his sons and grandsons the skill of carpentry. He taught us how to live life to the fullest and he never met a stranger. Ennis will be remembered for his fervent love of people. He enjoyed spending time with his family, telling jokes and stories, watching western movies and boxing.
Ennis was preceded in death by his mother, father, four brothers, one son and his wife, Marilyn of 62 years. His legacy lives on through his children, Darrow Judge (Bridgette), Diane Judge Caesar, Chris Judge, Lily “Mickey” Judge Paine, Eleanor Watson, Michael Judge (Lucy), Derek Sanders (Hattie), and Sean Judge (Kimberly); sisters Hazel Foster, Katie Walters (Domino), and Helen Samuels (Lindel); bothers, Renus Judge and Roy Peck; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family members and friends who will miss him dearly.
There will be a public visitation held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 5:30pm to 8:30pm with a opportunity to share cherished memories between 7:30pm to 8:30pm. The visitation will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-986-9900
