Maria (Mary) Sosa Flores
GALVESTON—Maria (Mary) Sosa Flores, 80, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at her residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Altagracia Chapa
GALVESTON—Altagracia Chapa, of Texas Star Bakery, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
