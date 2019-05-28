GALVESTON—
Josephine (Josie) Kovacevich Sullivan was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 27, 2019. Josie was born April 15, 1925 in Galveston, Texas to Mr. and Mrs. Dusan Steve Kovacevich.
She is preceded in death by her parents Dusan S. Kovacevich and Mary Rose Franzzo Kovacevich: Brothers - Mitchell Kovacevich, Sr., Steve Kovacevich and John Kovacevich; Sisters – Arleen Mary Krause, Emma Rhame, Angie Ammann, Patricia Perrett and Millie Overbeck; Her Beloved Husband, John Joseph Sullivan, Sr., and her infant twin son, James Joseph Sullivan.
She is survived by her loving family, son, John Joseph Sullivan, Jr., and wife, Stephanie and daughter, Mary Margaret Abell, Brother-in-Law Robert Overbeck, a very special nephew, John D. Kovacevich, Jr. and wife, Barbara and their children, Claire and Aaron, a very dear friend Kay McMeekin and numerous nieces, nephews and loving friends.
Josie was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and St. John’s Lutheran Women's' Missionary League, where she held offices during her faithful membership. She attended schools in Galveston, and retired from Drs. Jones & Jones after twenty-two years.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home at 1201 23rd Street, Galveston, Texas 77550 on Thursday, May 30 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1121 39th Street, Galveston with Reverend Alan Taylor officiating on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.
