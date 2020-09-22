David M. Lopez, 56, of Houston, Texas, loving son and brother, went to be with our Lord and Savior on September 6, 2020.
David was born on June 10, 1964 in Galveston, Texas to Lydia Lopez Kasey.
He graduated from Hitchcock High School in 1983. David worked in the restaurant business holding various positions throughout his life until he opened a restaurant of his own named the Old Galveston Seafood Restaurant in Houston, Texas. David had a passion for woodworking. He worked as a carpenter building numerous projects for family and friends. He was known for his improvisational sense of humor and gentle soul. David always made time for people he loved; was known for his infectious smile and compassionate spirit.
David was preceded in death by his parents Juan S. Lopez and Belen M. Lopez, as well as his birth mother Lydia Lopez Kasey; brother Jessie M. Lopez, Aunt Juanita L. Rehm and niece Lisa A. Lopez.
He is survived by his uncle Pedro Lopez and wife Alma of La Porte, Texas; sisters Linda L. Maldonado and husband Manuel, Jr. of La Porte, Texas, Sylvia L. Gordon and husband Joseph, Jr. of La Marque, Texas as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private funeral service was officiated by Manuel Villarreal graveside Saturday September 19, 2020 at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to David's church, Primera Iglesia Bautista in Hitchcock. P.O. Box 2338 Texas City, Texas 77592.
