Lucille (Seeton) Herrington

JACKSONVILLE — Funeral services for Lucille Herrington of Jacksonville will be held Monday, August 9, 2021, at the Autry Funeral Home chapel in Jacksonville at 11:00 a.m. with Eric Tannery presiding. Lucille will be laid to rest at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas the following day. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 8, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Lucille passed away on August 4, 2021. She was born in Jacksonville on September 25, 1934, to Willie Martin Seeton and Alice Mary (Patterson). She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Bullard. After being widowed at a young age, she worked in a variety of jobs, including Avon lady, Tupperware salesman, nanny, and caregiver. She even worked for a time as a secretary with top-security clearance at NASA during the Apollo program. Most of her time, however, was dedicated to her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, George Herrington, three sisters Linda Smith, Willie Edmundson, and Jo Ann Pollock, and her brother, Richard Seeton.
Left to cherish Lucille’s memory are her children: Dennis Herrington and wife Brenda of Jacksonville, Mimi Loayza and husband Fermin of Grand Prairie, George Kevin Herrington and wife Jennifer of Jacksonville, and Lisa Rowberry and husband Robert of Orem, Utah. She is also survived by her siblings Patsy Smith, Roger Seeton and wife Becky, and Ronnie Seeton of Jacksonville; Larry Seeton of Texas City; and Connie Klyng of La Marque. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren: Adam, Danielle, Lance, Dennis, Zackery, Tirzah, Kique, Allen, Amber, George, Miles, Trisha, and Tony; 22 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
