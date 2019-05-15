GALVESTON—Panagiotis Louis Stathakos, 67, of Galveston, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Houston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
GALVESTON—John B. “Jack” Higgins, 69, of Galveston, passed away at his home on Monday, May 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
GALVESTON—Veda T Romero, 89, of Galveston, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Clear Lake. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
LA MARQUE—Emily Peterson Devault, 79, departed this life on May 14, 2019, at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.