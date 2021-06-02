Joelisa Ray Carraway

RICHWOOD — My journey begins on March 28, 1962, in Brenham, TX to the late Marcia Robin Jackson and the late Raymond Carraway Sr. I accepted my wings on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at HCA Medical Hospital in Texas City, TX.
My spiritual journey in life began with accepting Christ as my Lord and Savior at an exceedingly early age while attending Main Street Missionary Baptist Church in Brenham, TX. As an adult, I later joined The Assembly of Saints Church in Freeport, TX, where I attended faithfully until my departure.
I attended & graduated at Hitchcock High School, Hitchcock TX, Class of 1980. I had a lengthy career at Dillard's in Lake Jackson, TX and later in life worked as a Manager for Dollar General in Freeport, TX, where I finally retired to spend time with my kids, grand kids, family, and friends. I took on a hobby of collecting bells.
Upon my arrival I was welcomed with open arms by my Mother, Father, Sisters, Marcia Carraway-Gee, Tina Graves Jenkins, and Seletha Graves, and my Brothers, James Graves and James Nunn.
I am leaving to cherish my memories to my loving husband of 19 years, James Shepard Sr., my beautiful daughter, Tomeka McDaniel (Damian), my handsome son, Deforiest Menfee Carraway, my wonderful step-children, Ray (Carmen), James Jr., Tymara, Shaun, Tracy, and Angela. My awesome grandchildren, Emonie, Al'Tekeria, Damien, De'Najia, Carrie, Layla, Ray Jr., Christine, Christopher, Gabriela, Javier, and Zavier, a host of great-grandchildren, 4 siblings Raymond Carraway Jr. (Twani), Peter Graves, Mary Graves (Inger), and Nodie Jackson. Special friends, Donnie Jones, Nancy Harmon, & Cynthia Richardson (SIL), my Favorite Auntie, Stella (Mae Mae) Ansari, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9am with a chapel service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.