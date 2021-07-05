Galicia
Services for Rose Galicia will be held at 6:00PM, Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at The Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home
Green
Services for Ward Green will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, Texas
