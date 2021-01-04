Larry Blaine French

TEXAS CITY —
Larry French, 77, of Texas City, TX, formerly of Danville, Illinois, passed away December 25, 2020, at his home with his wife by his side. He was born on December 1, 1943, in Covington, IN, the son of I.O. and Erma Ruth {McKinney} French. He was first married to Patricia Krise with whom he had two daughters. He was later united in marriage to Cathy Manuel on July 30, 1988. She will miss him dearly.
Larry will also be missed by his daughter, Kelly Marie (Rob) Meeker; his stepson, Greg (Kelley) Evans; his brother, Jeff (Lou Anne) French; his sister, Sherry (Sonny) Lovell; his step grandchildren, Lucas VanEsch, Jake Evans, & Wyatt Evans. He will also be missed by his good friend, Billy Gene Owens. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Heather Dawn French; his brothers Gary Lee, Darrell, Bob, Mike, & Fred French; and his sister, Roxie Warbritton. Larry worked for General Motors for many years and was a proud Veteran of the US Marines. He enjoyed many things including playing Keno, doing word searches, visiting Casinos, and taking trips. He also was a big fan of baseball watching the Cubs, Astros, and Texans play. Larry spent his time between fishing, bowling, and cooking, as well as being a Trump Supporter. He was known to love to feed people and owned his own bar & restaurant. Larry was a caring, spiritual man who cherished his family and considered his wife his best friend. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched.
A celebration of his live will be held at 1:00pm (EST), Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington, Indiana 420 3rd St. Covington, Indiana 47932. Visitation will be 11:30am-1:00pm (EST) on Tuesday prior to his service at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville, IL. Memorial donations may be given in his name to any local organization of donor’s choice.
Local arrangements were under the James Crowder Funeral Home La Marque. Please join his family in sharing memories through his Tribute Wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.
