Visitation for Oscar Spurlock, 54 Texas City will be April 11 ,2020 at McBride Funeral Home 1212 6th in Texas City at 1:00 until 3:00 pm Burial will be Private.
Arrangements are entrusted with Lewis Funeral Home 509 South Baylor in Brenham, Texas (979)251-8724.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.