SANTA FE—Mr. Ardith Neal Timmons passed from this life Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Webster.
Born September 30, 1936 in Dublin, Texas, Mr. Timmons had been a resident of Santa Fe for 20 years, previously of Friendswood and Odessa. He was a member of Odessa Mason Lodge #1385 AF & AM, 32 Scottish Rite at Valley of Houston and Arabia Shriners in Houston. Ardith was an avid baseball fan, coaching Little League and Juniors baseball. He attended The College World Series for over 20 years, where he still remained a season ticket holder. He also enjoyed traveling in his RV, hunting, fishing and water skiing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orval and Myrtle Naoma (Lane) Timmons.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 59 years, Peggy Timmons; son, Kevin Neal and wife, Laura Timmons of Santa Fe; daughter, Karen Denise Timmons-Ward of Santa Fe; sister, Sylvia and husband, Paul Evans of Dublin; grandchildren, Ardith Bravenec, Rachel Bravenec, Christine Rose Ward, Anthony Timmons and Jacob Mullins; nephews, Dennis Woods, Ronnie Woods, Randy Woods, Turner White, Patrick Hull; nieces, Sharon Doran, Kathi Peterson and their families.
Visitation with the family will be from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m., Sunday, May 19, 2019 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Garber officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Pecan Cemetery in Dublin, Texas.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Ardith’s name to Houston Eye Associate Foundation, 7155 Old Katy Road, Suite N100, Houston, Texas 77024.
