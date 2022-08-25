GALVESTON, TEXAS — Willie Cleven Tottenham was born July 26,1954 to Willie Tottenham Jr. and Rosalie Staton Tottenham. He departed this life on August 22, 2022. Willie was a native Galvestonian. He attended schools in GISD and graduated from Ball High School in 1972. He was a member of Reedy Chapel AME Church where he sang in the youth choir and attended Sunday School. He loved sports, shooting pool, dominoes music, and spending quality time with his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Tottenham; his son, Reginald Tottenham; and Aunt Mary Louise Henderson. He leaves cherished memories with his mother, Rosalie Tottenham; his daughters, Tamisha and Lukeitsha Tottenham; his aunt, Joyce Lacy; brothers, Mark and George; sister, Lisa; his grandchildren, Angela, Cephus. Jr., Zarai, Brittany, Deja, Raven, Andreus, Kevaughn, Reginald, Tyrone, and Zion; 7 great-grandchildren; and a host of other nieces, nephews and cousins and friends. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at MD Anderson and UTMB League City. A special thank you to his devoted daughter Tamisha and Nurse Sarah Young who went above and beyond to make "Tott" feel comfortable during his final days. Services will be Saturday, August 27th at Reedy Chapel AME Church with viewing at 1pm and services at 2pm. The burial will follow at Forest Park East, Webster, TX. Memorials, florals, and cards may be sent to Wynn Funeral Home.
