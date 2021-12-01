GALVESTON — Dr. Erma M. Phillips, 80, transitioned into eternal rest on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Jeannie Sealy Hospital after a series of illnesses.
Born in Houston, Texas, Dr. Phillips was raised in Montgomery, Texas, and called Galveston, Texas her home since 1952. She was a retired Assistant Professor of Developmental Reading/English at Galveston College, Galveston, Texas.
A lifelong learner she has earned the following degrees: Associate in General Secretary and General Studies from Galveston College, Bachelor and master's degree in Human Science and Humanities from the University of Houston- Clear Lake, Houston, Texas, and her Ph.D. in Education from Walden University. She was a Motivational Speaker, Artist, and Poet. She was a board member of Galveston Independent School District Educational Foundation and a member of the American Legion.
Above all, Dr. Phillips was a Christian woman who used her gift to help shape the mind and lives of all she encountered. She constantly reminded those who crossed paths with her that with God all things are possible, and that education is not only important but attainable. Her life displayed that you could overcome obstacles and continue pressing to attain educational goals. Her desire to help others exceed in school caused her to establish a scholarship fund for College Students- "Shared Words".
Dr. Phillips was proceeded in death by her parents, husbands, Percy Phillips and Claude Hill, and bonus daughter Wanda Waire.
Dr. Phillips's precious memories will be cherished by her children Andrew White, Melvin White, Dr. Lynda Moses, Lisa Phillips (Jeffery), and Kory Hill. Her brothers - Lewis Beverly (Sarah) and Johnny Price (Delores). Her grandchildren - Alexander White, William Moses, and Malcolm Moses. Her Bonus Grandchildren- Paul James, Latoya James, Jeffery Ryas II, Sierra Waire, Leosha Waire, Leo Waire, and Amari Bell. Her great-grandchildren and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and Special Friends.
There will be a visitation at 12PM, followed by a service celebrating her life will be at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Marc James officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, TX. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
