On Friday, January 24, 2020, Dorothy heard the voice of the Lord and with her family at her side, entered into His heavenly kingdom. She was born on June 13, 1945 in Grapeland, Texas to Herbert Lee Jones and Winnie B. Shepherd and Eddie Fletcher, Sr.. She retired from UTMB in 1998 after thirty-five years of service. She was a very faithful member of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church and served there in multiple capacities. She demonstrated her love and passion for the children in both words and actions.
She leaves cherished memories in the heart of her devoted and caring Husband of fifty-four years, Charles Leon Walker, Sr.; her two loving children, Alicia R. Walker Johnson (Otis), Charles L. "Nard" Walker, Jr. (Marissa); her precious grandchildren, Jamael Johnson, Jenecia Walker and Jaeden Johnson; her only great-grandson, Lanard “Peanut” Jameer Walker; sisters, Mary McNeil (Gil), Bridgette Pope (Charles) and Charlesetta Babrie; brothers, Kenneth Adams, Ernest Adams, Albert Ray Adams, John Henry Adams, Eddie Fletcher, Jr. (Carol) and Johnny B. Berry; sisters-in-law, Betty Walker Joubert and Linda Walker; brothers-in-law, Frank L. Walker (Andrea) and Eugene Walker, Sr. (Irene); her devoted caregiver of seven years, Audra Cooper Burns, and a host of relatives and friends.
The remains of Mrs. Dorothy Jean Jones Walker will lie in Repose Friday, January 31, 2020 beginning at 5:00PM until 7:00 PM at Mainland Funeral Home.
A Public Viewing will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 beginning at 9:00AM followed by A Home Going Celebration at 11:00 AM. Both services will be held at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church 302 Oak St. Texas City, TX with Pastor D. N. Benford, Sr., Eulogist and Rev. Frank Davis as the Officiant. Interment will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque, TX under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home 2711 Texas Avenue La Marque, TX. Dorthea Jones is the Family Funeral Director. Memorials may be sent to the Funeral Home.
