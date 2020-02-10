Acosta
Funeral mass for Angel Acosta will be held 10 a.m. today at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Glidden
Funeral services for Billie Glidden will be held 10 a.m. today at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
