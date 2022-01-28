FRIENDSWOOD — Raymond A Lowe was born March 6, 1932, in McKinney Tx. He is preceded in death by parents Lilly and George Lowe, sister Jean Allgood, brother William Lowe, wife Verna Lowe, and granddaughter Christina Stephens. He is survived by his wife Gladys Lowe, son David Lowe, son Ronald Lowe, daughter Karen Waggett, 9 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren.
He graduated from Denton High School and then served 20 years in the US Air Force and retired as a Master Sergeant, as a radar technician for the Air Defense Command. He then returned to college and earned his Bachelor of Science and Secondary Education degree at North Texas State University. He then moved to Dickinson to teach science at Dickinson High School. He continued his education and earned his Master of Education from North Texas State University. He taught at Dickinson High teaching Physical Science and Physics. He was a favorite teacher, and the kids even formed a Fan club. He taught at Dickinson High until he retired and then drove a school bus for a few years.
Raymond was a devout Christian and very active in his church. He served as a Deacon in various churches as he was transferred around the country by the USAF. He was ordained at the First Southern Baptist Church in Opheim, Montana in 1965. He was a Sunday school teacher, music leader, groundskeeper or whatever was needed wherever he was. He served as a Deacon for many years at the First Baptist Church of Dickinson.
He loved fishing and art. He was a gifted artist working in various mediums from pencil to oils. He could fix almost everything from the car to the TV.
In his honor, visitation will be held 5:00 — 7:00 PM, Sunday, January 30, 2022 with funeral services 10:00 AM, Monday, January 31, 2022 at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.