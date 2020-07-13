Kurt Otte, long time Galveston County resident and banker entered into his Eternal Home with his Lord and Savior on July 11, 2020 after a long battle with numerous pulmonary issues. Kurt has been a resident of Woodville, Texas since his retirement from Texas First Bank in 2012.
Kurt was born in Brady, TX on January 2, 1947, to Ernst Karl Otte and Ivyll Kathryn (Wilder) Otte. He graduated from Brady High School in 1965 and earned his BBA from TCU in 1974 launching a long and successful career in banking and financial management operations.
Kurt is survived by his son, Ron Otte; daughter, Kelli Sinclair; and four step daughters Lewanna McDevitt, Lisa Brady, Mary Howle and Ruth Talley; 17 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Kurt was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Virginia Godfrey; his brother E. Karl Otte; and the second love of his life, Wanda Williams.
Celebration of Life Services for Kurt will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 Riley Funeral Home in Woodville, Texas at 10 am. Interment followed at Magnolia Cemetery, also in Woodville. Memorials in Kurt's memory may be made to Dominion Church in Dickinson, Greg Thurstonson, Senior Pastor.
