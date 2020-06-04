Bowie
Funeral services for Ida Bowie will be held today at 9:00am at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Williamson
Funeral service for Joy Williamson will be held today at 3:00pm at First Church of God Church in Texas City, TX under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque, TX.
