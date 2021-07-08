LEAGUE CITY — LaShonda Shevette Lemons-Johnson, "Sugar," passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 30, 2021, with her family by her side in League City, Texas. She was born to the union of Ernest & Meril Lemons on January 10, 1970, in Galveston, Texas. LaShonda truly lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures, two-step dancing, enjoying great music, and spending time with her loved ones. LaShonda had the uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She had a special love for helping people in need. She found her calling at Heartis Senior Living Facility, where she displayed great joy for her work with her patients.
LaShonda was married to Earl Ray Johnson, the love of her life. This union brought their children: Samuel, Pastel, and Tyrae.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Lovie Elizabeth Adams-Ervin; her father, Ernest Joseph Lemons, Sr.; brothers: Ernest Joseph Lemons, Jr., and Anthony Lemons.
She leaves to cherish her everlasting memories, her husband, Earl Ray Johnson; her adoring mother, Meril Lemons-Pittman; her loving mother-in-law, Mary Robinson; her beloved children: Samuel Ra'Joseph Lemons, Pastel Ra'Jaliene Johnson, and Tyrae Ly'Rae Johnson; her three grandchildren: Samiyah Renee Lemons, Kayden Ray Johnson-Kokuma and Samdyari Reyna-Luna Lemons; her sister, Saprena Ervin-Thompson (Paul), her brothers: Michael Ervin and Andre Lemons; her step-sister, Chancey Salter; her devoted god children: Christopher Saxon and Reigna Jade Fonteno; her god brother, William Vincent (Pam); her god sister, Teresa Jones Irving (Glen); her sister-in-law, Toni Randle (Jerry); her cherished cousins: TaShonda Edwards (Raymond), Elizabeth Lemons, and Kenneth Ervin (Vonda); devoted friends, Rosalyn Holt (Keith) and Cherisse Lamb; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and close friends.
The Johnson Family would like to thank Harbor Hospice, Family Tree, and Heartis Clear Lake Assisted Living Facility for their continued thoughts and prayers.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Robert Johnson will officiate the funeral service.
