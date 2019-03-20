On November 6, 1935, a beautiful baby boy was born to Carlton and Mary Jones. They named him Clifton Jones. He was the third of four children, after losing both of his parents Clifton was reared by his grandmother. Ms. Clementine Gallien in Prairie Ronde, Louisiana. They later moved to Opelousas, Louisiana. Clifton was Christened at a very young age. He attended the St. Landry Public School system.
In 1958 he married former wife Teresa Lewis, in this union they were blessed with four children. He later moved to Galveston County, Texas and made this his home. On March 12, 1992 he married Helen Marie Nunn. Clifton was employed by Anheuser-Busch-Budweiser, for 32 year he retired in March 2000. He had a great love, for riding his motorcycle, boating, fishing and playing pool.
Clifton was preceded in death by his parents and grandmother. Two sisters Beulah Jones and Nathalie Billow. Brother and sister-in-law Clifton Billow and Alice Jones, son Emridge Turner.
Left to cherish his memories, wife of 27 years, Helen Jones. One daughter Rose Robinson, three sons Edward Jones, Clifton Jones Jr. (Regina), Andra Jones (Trisha) all of Texas City. His brother Arthur Jones of Houston, Goddaughter Winnie Edwards (George), of Houston, son he raised Vincent Lewis (Lottie) of Houston. Mother-in-law Margaret Nunn of Texas City. Sixteen grandchildren Rodney, Domique, Sharia, Edward Jr., Aubrey, Andrea, Clifton III, Jade, Collin, Caleb, Camelia, Andra Jr., Ora, Macora, Tiara, Marco Jr. Twenty-one great-grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a chapel service to begin at 1:00 p.m. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591.
