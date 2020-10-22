Marvin Lee Streater, beloved husband, father, Papa and friend to everyone, joined our father in heaven on October 17, 2020.
Lee was born and raised in Galveston Texas by his loving parents John H. and Agnes Streater. He was proud to call himself a BOI! In 1967 he met and married Sylvia Ann Barker and they have lived the American dream for 53 wonderful years. His faith, his love for his family and his welcoming spirit will be his legacy and a great example for anyone to live by.
He worked at Marathon Oil Company for 25 years and then continued as an owner, craftsman, and friendly face at Sylvia’s Cozy Corner in Kemah for the next 28 years.
He is leaving behind his wife, Sylvia Streater, his daughters Debbie Streater, Shannon and son in law Jeff Brabham, grandson Justin Pavlowich and wife Kandace, granddaughters Madison and Abbie Brabham and great grandsons Bradley, Trent and Riley Pavlowich. Also his brother in law and sister in law Skip and Paula Hillman and their family.
We will be having a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 24, 2020, visitation 9:00am and service starting at 10:00AM. League City United Methodist Church 1601 West League City Parkway, League City, Texas 77573.
Donations in his memory can be made to the church capital fund project. Dad loved his church and would love for the debt to be paid off so the new sanctuary can be built!
