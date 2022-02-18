GALVESTON — Darryl M. Tyus, age 60, of Galveston, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at University of Texas Medical Center. He was born on Sept. 28, 1961, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Lonnie and Dorothy (Nobles) Tyus.
Darryl graduated from Madison West High School with the class of 1979. He received his bachelor’s degree in Engineering from UW-Madison, master’s degree from UW-Madison and pursued his law degree from John Marshall University in Chicago. Darryl was a patent attorney the majority of his career, retiring from Exon Mobil in 2021. He took great pride in helping people with his pro bono work.
Darryl enjoyed traveling and going on cruises; some of his favorite places were the Caribbean and Puerto Rico.
Darryl is survived by his significant other, Daniel Garcia; brothers, Derek (Jonathan Garber) Tyus and Lonnie (Ann) Tyus Jr.; stepmother, Maryann (Craven) Tyus; six cousins, Gregory Gamble, Denise Mikulak, Cheryl Gamble-Williams, Eric Williams, Spencer Gamble and Cameron Henderson; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Dorothy; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, Wis., at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Darryl’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
Memorials may be gifted in Darryl’s name to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
