Julia “Judy” Halliday Staggs, 92, of Texas City went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 23, 2019.
Judy was born in Cerrogordo, Arkansas on March 26, 1927 to Sidney Nathan Halliday and Vera Byrl Halliday. Her early years were spent in Horatio, Arkansas. A few of her favorite activities included barrel racing, golf, playing violin as well as hunting with her grandfather and father. One highlight of her youth was competing in the Arkansas Rodeo Queen Contest of 1941. During World War II she and her parents moved to Texarkana, Texas to participate in the war effort. While in Texarkana Judy was nominated as Drum Major of the Texas High School Band and led many city parades while on horseback.
After graduation from Texas High School, Judy became certified as a teletype operator during the war. She then attended the University of Arkansas and Henderson State Teachers College where she was a member of Philo Sorority, Carnival Queen and selected as Campus Beauty. A job opportunity relocated her to Kilgore, Texas where she worked for Kilgore Junior College and Gregg County Film and Media. While preparing the weekly football films, Judy met the handsome Ranger Football Captain, Ed Staggs. Ed proposed to Judy two years later after receiving a football scholarship from the University of Houston. They married on November 26, 1948. Judy worked for the university before having their first child, John. Upon Ed’s graduation a coaching position moved the couple to Texas City.
Judy was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. While raising her four children, Judy was often working behind the scenes to support Ed’s coaching career, school board elections and growing insurance agency. She enjoyed family gatherings, her grandchildren’s activities, swing dancing with Ed, time spent at her Arkansas cabin, managing her pine tree farm, and beloved pets. She was active in Rotary Anns, The Daughters of the American Revolution, The Colonial Dames and a member of the First Presbyterian Church. Judy will be remembered as a true southern lady with a sweet disposition, tenacious spirit, sparkling eyes and beautiful smile.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of almost 70 years, James Ed Staggs and son-in-law, James F. McLendon. She is survived by her son, John Nathan Staggs of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Melanie Staggs McLendon of Georgetown, TX; son, Dr. James Edward Staggs II of Texarkana, TX ; daughter, Merita Staggs Parker and husband Stephen of Houston, TX; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Staggs of League City, TX; grandchildren, John Charles Staggs, Julia Buller Warren, Jamie Suzanne Staggs, Garrett Gist Parker, Stephen Grant Parker and fiancé, Jacqueline Elizabeth Maher, Mason Staggs Parker; and great-grandchildren, Abigail Elizabeth Jaimes, Caleb Damon Warren, Amelia Jane Warren, and Nathan Aaron Warren.
Visitation will be held from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 with the Celebration of Life immediately following at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
The pallbearers are Stephen Parker, Garrett Parker, Grant Parker, Mason Parker and David Wyatt. Honorary pallbearers are John C. Staggs and Bob Barbee.
If desired, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Texas City or a charity of your choice.
