On September 4, 1945, a fourth child joined the Henry family, Fred Douglas Henry, Sr. of the late Leora and Louis Henry I Schulenberg, TX.
He was raised in a loving and caring home. He was baptized at an early age in the Methodist faith at St. James AME Church in Weimar, TX. Fred attended Karl Downs High School. He went to college at Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, TX. He earned his BA in Sociology/Psychology M.Ed. in Guidance and Counseling. He held a license as a Professional Counselor of the State of Texas. Fred served in the U. S. Army and station in the Republic of Vietnam for two years and received an Honorable Discharge.
On September 2, 1972, Fred married his love of his life Sharon Lucille Henry and in those blissful years they had three children. In 1970, Fred was employed by Galveston College as Director/Counselor. He retired in 2007. Fred is a lifetime member of Omega Phi Psi Fraternity of 45 plus years serving its Cardinal Principles of Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance, Uplift.
Fred has touched many lives during his seventy-four years. He loved his students and always their to listen, talk and give them the encouragement to keep going. He was the behind scene never wanting the limelight. But always having a helping hand to pull you up.
Fred united with Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in 2015 where he served faithfully in the Sunday school, Male chorus, Trailblazer ministry and Brotherhood until his death.
On December 27, 2019 at his home, Fred heard his name called and quietly transition from his earthly home to his eternal mansion not made by man. He is preceded in death by his parents; baby sister; brothers, Louis and Ross; aunts and uncles.
Fred leaves to honor and cherish his memory his wife of forty seven years, Sharon Henry; son, Fred Douglas Henry, Jr. (Lizette); daughters, Theresa Michele Simpson (Phillip), Erika Nicole Parker; sister-in-law, Caroline Lynn Henry; brother-in-law, Dr. Ronald A. Solomon, PhD. Grandsons, Phillip Simpson, Jr., Scott Parker Jr.; granddaughters, Olivia Nicole Henry and Brooke Leora Simpson. Nephew, James Earl Henry; nieces, Dr. Peggy Johnson, PhD, and Marjorie Suzette Henry. Great-nephews, Daniell and Christopher Henry; Aaron Henry; niece, Kristan Johnson. Devoted cousin Harvey Steward and host of cousins, friends and his Fellowship Baptist Church family.
Services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 312 S Rose St. in Texas City. Viewing will begin at 11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m.
