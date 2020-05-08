HITCHCOCK—
Mr. James Preston Davidson passed from this life Thursday afternoon, May 7, 2020, in Texas City.
James was born in Galveston on December 6, 1947 to Victor and Katherine (Jurgens) Davidson. As a young boy, James joined the Boy Scouts and earned the highest achievement of becoming an Eagle Scout. He was a proud member of the Eagle Scouts and everything it stood for. During high school, he was an avid bowler and even became a member of a bowling tournament league. James had a love for the outdoors that was unmatched. Yard work... especially mowing, hunting, fishing, going on cruises and camping were some of the many hobbies he indulged when spending time outdoors. James also enjoyed building and tinkering in his shop. He built anything from bird feeders to pig show boxes and enjoyed being involved in his grandchildren’s 4-H. James was a great man and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Willard Dyer.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 29 years, Dianna (Dyer) Davidson; sons, Gerald Walton and fiancé, Sissy Wofford, Scott Davidson; daughters, Tammie Fiedler, Tammy and husband, Willie Bird, III; sister, Jeannette Anthony; brothers-in-law, Buddy and wife, Vicki Dyer, Martin and wife, Carol Rygaard; grandchildren, Kristina Williams, Justin and wife, Megan Williams, Makenna Fiedler; honorary grandchildren, Jackson Dodson, Konner Matlage; great-grandson, Tanner Williams; best friend, Larry Donovan; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in James’s name to Lonesome Dove 4H in Hitchcock. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
