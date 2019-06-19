Glyndon M. (Glyn) Peacock, Jr., 71, passed away September 4, 2018, at his home in Ontario, California. He was born May 11, 1947 in Texas City, Texas to Glyn Peacock, Sr. and Barbara (Friston) Peacock.
Glyn graduated from Texas City High School in 1965. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps shortly after graduating and served in Viet Nam. He met and married his wife Carole after leaving the service. They settled in Ontario, Calif. where they formed a family with Carole's children. He became Grandpa to all the kids and grandkids. He worked for Southern California Gas Co. as head mechanic for most of his working career, retiring early to take care of Carole until her passing.
Glyn was smart, kind and generous. He was a great mechanic and do-it-yourselfer and could fix anything. He loved old movies, especially westerns, classic muscle cars and airplanes.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; wife, Carole Jodine Peacock; stepdaughter, Gina Ruesch; stepsons, David and Daniel Hartenstein; brother, Robert Peacock and brother-in-law, Bob McLawchlin.
Glyn is survived by his loving family; stepson, Richard Hartenstein; step granddaughters, Danica Nelson and family and Nicole Shepard and husband; step grandson, Zachary Hartenstein; sister, Sandy (Peacock) McLawchlin, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Glyn will be laid to rest Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Freeway in Webster, TX 77598. The family welcomes anyone wishing to pay their respects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.